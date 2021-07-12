A call to utilize Rochester's Mayo Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People flocked to the first Down by the Riverside Concert at Mayo Park Sunday evening for a night of country tunes. It's the first of a weekly concert series every Sunday through mid-August.

After attending the concert herself, Mayor Kim Norton is now asking for the community's input on what could bring more people to the space behind the Rochester Art Center, whether it's events and amenities the City can help facilitate, or encouraging people to enjoy the park or host their own events there.

"So often, when I drive by or I look out the window over from city hall, the park is pretty empty and this is a gorgeous area and underutilized," says Mayor Norton.

Proposed ideas include everything from lawn games, to food truck and vendor events, to a holiday light show in the winter.

Some people have expressed concerns about adequate parking, but Mayor Norton encourages people to use the nearby parking ramps. A few say they're confused by the process to apply to reserve a space for an event.

Mayo Civic Center and Parks and Rec are working out a proccess for a streamlined approach to booking events.