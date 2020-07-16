A call for mask sewers and fabric

MASON CITY, Iowa - The need for more masks in North Iowa is growing, and you can help in the efforts.

The City of Mason City and the MacNider Art Museum are calling on volunteers to donate fabric, and their time, to sew masks for those who need it most in the community.

"Working through the emergency operations center, we came to the realization that masks were going to need to be available to a lot of people. And many of those people might not be able to get access to a mask or be able to purchase one because they weren't even for sale," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said.

So far, about 2,000 masks have been made for organizations like Mason City Public Transit, the Salvation Army and the Community Kitchen of North Iowa. And that list continues to grow.

"If we find out about some place that has a need, if there's a population that's having difficulty getting a mask, or having reusable masks, having washable ones, then we'll work to try and get masks in their hands."

Burnett calls the effort a perfect example of volunteering in the community.

"With COVID, this has been a unique opportunity to volunteer and help those who might not have the capabilities to get a mask get one, and keep themselves and their family and co-workers protected. This is mask-making opportunity is a great way that we've used people's specific talents to benefit the community."

If you're interested in sewing masks or donating material, call the museum at 641-421-3666.