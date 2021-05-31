A busy weekend on area lakes

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Memorial Day weekend is typically called the unofficial start to summer. And that usually means plenty of traffic on local waterways.

Despite the brief cold front that moved through the area late last week, Clear Lake was fairly busy no matter what part of the lake, including the shoreline. Tyler Johnson of Clear Lake was able to take his 1993 Dynasty boat out for the first time this season. After the cold front moved out, he says the water is feeling good and the sunshine is much appreciated.

"I would say the water is pretty awesome. It's pretty smooth out there, it's cold, got splashed a couple times. It's nice, it's a beautiful day out."

With packed crowds on most summer weekends last year, Johnson feels this summer will likely be a repeat.

"I think we're going to see quite a few more people on the lake because everybody's been cooped up all winter and all spring, so I think they want to get out on the water and enjoy it."

Before you take the boat, jetski or even canoe out, always make sure to have a life jacket, as it's Iowa state law. In addition, if alcohol is in the mix in your party plans, make sure to not operate any vessel while under the influence, as the state has harsh penalties for boating while intoxicated. For the complete handbook of Iowa boating laws and responsibilities, click here.