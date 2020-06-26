A busy tax season

MASON CITY, Iowa - Normally, April 15th is the deadline to file your taxes. However, the Internal Revenue Service pushed that date back to July 15th, and that day is quickly approaching.

Even with the delay of the filing date, accountant Chad Harrison has been busy, not just with tax returns, but also answering questions regarding Paycheck Protection Program loans and stimulus payments. And he's not the only one anticipating a large rush of clients within the next 3 weeks.

"We're still anticipating yet between now and July 15th, we'll see a rush of people needing their returns done. We're bracing ourselves yet."

To help keep the process of returns flowing smoothly, and to keep everyone safe, Harrison is providing some suggestions.

"We still have the ability to get your information virtually or drop it off, we have a box right beside our door that you can drop things off. We are scheduling appointments, we schedulean hour in between them so we can disinfect things."

As of now, July 15th remains the deadline for filing federal taxes, as well as Minnesota's state taxes. For Iowa, the deadline is July 31st.