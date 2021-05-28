A busy start to camping season

VENTURA, Iowa - The not so seasonal weather outside isn't stopping outdoor enthusiasts from getting out in nature.

At McIntosh Woods State Park, campers are filling up about every spot, a common sight since the beginning of May. In her 23 years as an Iowa DNR park ranger, Tammy Domonoske says this has been the busiest she's ever seen it, and believes the high levels that were seen last year are likely to be repeated this year.

"I've seen a lot more Minnesota people come here to camp and fish, because it's just as nice, if not better, as closer."

In addition, she's seen more campers from within the Hawkeye State.

"People had to stay closer to home or to recreate, and they found some gems in their own back yards, or coming from Des Moines and their own state. Staying in your own state has forced people to really find their county/city/state parks close by."

Because of their popularity, Domonoske tells me that many reserve the yurt cabins at McIntosh Woods about a year in advance.