A blue Christmas takes on a whole new meaning, thanks to the pandemic

MASON CITY, Iowa - Elvis Presley once crooned about a blue Christmas, but for many the normal holiday stresses combined with those brought on by the pandemic are having an impact on mental health.

Dr. Brent Seaton, a neuropsychologist with MercyOne North Iowa, says you need to get those feelings out. Talk to someone about how you're feeling. Odds are, they're probably feeling the same way. That validation will help you process your emotions.

Probably the simplest piece of advice is just to admit to yourself Christmas 2020 will not be the same as in years past.

"That's one of the first things we need to do this year is just to accept that this is a different year. We've been doing a whole lot of acceptance over the last 9 months that we have been dealing with this," said Dr. Seaton.

He also says lonliness will be especially hard this time of year. Which is why it is so important to call, text, or video chat with your loved ones if they can't make it to your holiday celebrations.