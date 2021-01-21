A big 'thank you' to all who donated to Toys for Tots

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each year, KIMT and our Giving Your Best partner Diamond Jo Casino team up with the Marine Corps League for Toys for Tots. And in an unprecedented year, generous donations came in from all corners of North Iowa to help families in need during the holidays.

Over 17,000 toys were distributed to nearly 6,000 children in 2020. In addition, monetary donations also increased last year, with some large check donations being received, including one for $6,8000, as well as from the many money jars that were set up in businesses around the area.



Coordinator Ernie Martinez is wanting to thank everyone for helping make distribution possible in an uncertain year, and emphasizing that donations that come in stay local.

"We can buy from anywhere. We keep the money in our community to help community businesses. It takes the community for the program to work, so we want to spend it in the communities, we have no problem doing that."

Even with the challenges 2020 brought, Martinez and the volunteers that stepped up to help out adapted and made sure that families were going to have a Christmas.

"We as Marines and all the volunteers that work with us, I think it makes us feel good because we always have the motto of if we had a problem, we adapt to the situation and make it work."

While the holiday campaign is over, you can still donate for next year. To donate, click here, or call 641-420-5195. This year's holiday campaign begins October 1.