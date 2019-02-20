Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A big nomination for a small-city venue: Surf Ballroom a finalist for ACM Award

AP photo - Clear Lake's Surf Ballroom.

The legendary Surf Ballroom has a chance to take home a major award while going up against some big-city venues.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 10:11 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The legendary Surf Ballroom has a chance to take home a major award while going up against some big-city venues.
The venue is one of five finalists for Venue of the Year - Small Capacity, released Wednesday by the Academy of Country Music.
Joining The Surf on the list are:
House of Blues - Anaheim, California
House of Blues - Boston, Mass.
Floore’s - Helotes, Texas.
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.

The ACM Awards will be televised on CBS on April 7 at 7 p.m.
You can find the full list of nominees here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
Tracking a treacherous morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow This Morning

Image

Tow plow giving MNDOT extra help

Image

Sen. Grassley visits Hampton

Image

Kicks for Kindness

Image

Changes to "Community Focus Team"

Image

Seneca sold; the Corn Cob Tower lives!

Image

Governor passes education bills

Image

Prep basketball scores from Tuesday; Mason City punches state ticket

Image

Welcome Baby Duke

Image

Company chosen for second stage

Community Events