A big nomination for a small-city venue: Surf Ballroom a finalist for ACM Award

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The legendary Surf Ballroom has a chance to take home a major award while going up against some big-city venues.

The venue is one of five finalists for Venue of the Year - Small Capacity, released Wednesday by the Academy of Country Music.

Joining The Surf on the list are:

House of Blues - Anaheim, California

House of Blues - Boston, Mass.

Floore’s - Helotes, Texas.

Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.

The ACM Awards will be televised on CBS on April 7 at 7 p.m.

