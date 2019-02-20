A big nomination for a small-city venue: Surf Ballroom a finalist for ACM Award

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The legendary Surf Ballroom has a chance to take home a major award while going up against some big-city venues.
The venue is one of five finalists for Venue of the Year - Small Capacity, released Wednesday by the Academy of Country Music.
Joining The Surf on the list are:
House of Blues - Anaheim, California
House of Blues - Boston, Mass.
Floore’s - Helotes, Texas.
Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn.
The ACM Awards will be televised on CBS on April 7 at 7 p.m.
You can find the full list of nominees here.
WATCH: @Reba just announced nominees for the @ACMawards live on @CBS. https://t.co/aNJ9GjFALu #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/wi2SddPueX
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 20, 2019
