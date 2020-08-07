A behind the scenes look at how COVID-19 testing is done at Graham Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3 is getting an inside look at Rochester's COVID-19 testing site after the northwest location closed and combined with the Graham Park location. The expansion allowed for more testing and an increase in staff.

Everyone at the testing site were all volunteers who either work at Mayo Clinic, Olmsted Medical Center or with Public Health. They wanted to take the time to walk everyone through the testing process to show us how it's done. "I was still a little nervous coming, just not knowing what to expect," said Jennifer Miller who got swabed. "But they just did a really great job of kind of explaining everything and making sure that I can understand it and answering any questions that I had."

There are three stations you drive through. At station one, you'll get info about the test and staff will ask you if you have the ability to self isolate. Station two makes sure you're the correct patient getting the test. Then you move on to station three where you get the swab. Chief Operations of COVID Response, Daniel Jensen, said a lot of brainpower and work has gone into making this process as easy and smooth for the patients as possible.

In just one day, over 800 people were tested at Graham Park. Jensen explained the testing site is possible because of the countless amount of people behind it, all the way from building engineers to doctors. "We think that's why this is a really powerful collaborative. The partnerships that have formed here. All the ways that people have been able to work together, build relationships and just try new ideas and experiment," explained Jensen. "If it doesn't work, we're quickly onto the next thing to just try and create that best experience as we can."

They're working with the triage center weekly to make sure they know exactly what the needs are in the community. Jensen said following the recent outbreaks in Olmsted County and having everything done at one location helps with compiling data. "So we need extra testing. So then we would ask those groups to come here to graham to get tested, whether it's a business, whether it's a long term care facility, whether it's a group of individuals that were out in establishments," Jensen said. "We'll work with them very specifically to come through and get testing."

So what's next? Jensen said right now, they're in back to school mode just like a lot of other people. He expects a lot more children will be coming to get tested, so they're figuring out the best ways to handle that. On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a plan for investing $19.1 million in funds as part of the CARES Act and $8.9 million of that will be going towards COVID-19 response, including testing at Graham Park.