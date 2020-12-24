A Subtle, Snowy Reminder: Time to Gather Your Winter Survival Kit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you find yourself stranded in snowy Minnesota, the Department of Public Safety says you can keep yourself alive with a few simple items as part of a winter survival kit.

To get your kit started, you'll want to gather a flashlight, blanket, and extra winter gear. Other essentials include a cell phone charger, snacks, jumper cables, cat litter for traction, and even a candle with matches to stay warm.

You can view a full list of recommended items and advice suggested by the Department of Public Safety by clicking this link.