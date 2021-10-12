Clear

A Rochester runner took part in the Chicago Marathon in honor of his friend

Now, Tim Meyer wants to keep his friend's memory alive and teach others about a condition called SUDEP.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Mary Peters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tim Meyer ran the Chicago Marathon this past weekend in honor of his friend Brendan, who passed away unexpectedly in 2017. 

Now, Tim wants to keep his memory alive and teach others about a condition called SUDEP, which means sudden unexpected death in epilepsy. 

"I just wanted to do what I could to help raise awareness for SUDEP just so people are aware of what it is and help families that may be affected by epilepsy and SUDEP," says Tim. 

He ran the Chicago Marathon this past weekend to honor Brendan Numedahl, his childhood friend. 

Brendan and Tim grew up together on the same street starting at just five years old. 

From shenanigans in the backyard to going to college together, the two were inseparable for years. 

"One of my favorite memories with Brendan was skipping the bus after school to stop at our favorite ice cream shop.  Then we ran home quickly so our parents wouldn't know that we had stopped there on the way.  I don't know if Jennifer knows that, but it's probably one of my favorite memories with Brendan," says Tim. 

Brendan's mom, Jennifer Sime, reached out to Tim to see if he wanted to run the Chicago Marathon with her to honor those with epilepsy and raise awareness. 

Jennifer is now on the board for the Danny Did Foundation, raising awareness about epilepsy and raising money for devices that detect seizures. 

"What you need to know about Brendan is he was the hardest worker you will ever meet.  He was kind of like a silent leader.  He wasn't super outspoken or anything, but he worked so hard and people looked up to him just because he excelled in everything that he did because of his hard work," says Tim. 

As Tim was nearing the end of the marathon, he was thinking just one thing. 

"When it was starting to get tough, I just kept thinking Brendan let's do this ... like let's finish this thing," says Tim. 

He says he wants to run the marathon again next year, raising awareness and money for the Foundation.  

If you want to learn more about the organization, here is the link.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 738843

Reported Deaths: 8433
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1488871892
Ramsey61674964
Dakota55244513
Anoka51930509
Washington32576325
Stearns27241251
St. Louis22559347
Scott20934157
Wright20360169
Olmsted17346117
Sherburne14843111
Carver1304854
Clay982398
Rice9690128
Blue Earth933356
Crow Wing8958104
Kandiyohi799395
Chisago791561
Otter Tail7536102
Benton7173102
Mower617839
Beltrami607576
Douglas596388
Winona593952
Goodhue587982
Itasca579676
McLeod562567
Steele559125
Isanti541872
Morrison523064
Becker504762
Polk488875
Freeborn470142
Nobles469952
Lyon433356
Carlton427064
Nicollet411550
Pine408930
Cass394241
Mille Lacs391364
Brown386845
Le Sueur370430
Todd369636
Meeker342651
Waseca317928
Martin306934
Hubbard273544
Wabasha27125
Dodge26149
Roseau254424
Redwood226443
Houston223517
Fillmore220812
Wadena219929
Renville219149
Pennington209024
Faribault208527
Sibley195712
Cottonwood189127
Chippewa181139
Kanabec180929
Aitkin171442
Watonwan166311
Rock151719
Pope14618
Yellow Medicine143320
Jackson141814
Koochiching136219
Swift130519
Pipestone130027
Clearwater128718
Murray127110
Marshall124919
Stevens116711
Lake103921
Wilkin97314
Lac qui Parle93224
Mahnomen81612
Norman8039
Big Stone7624
Grant7479
Lincoln7385
Kittson58222
Red Lake5668
Unassigned539113
Traverse4865
Lake of the Woods4424
Cook2300

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 459159

Reported Deaths: 6591
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk72521709
Linn28135375
Scott24169270
Black Hawk19873345
Woodbury18415241
Johnson1761398
Dubuque15262226
Pottawattamie13841192
Dallas13672102
Story1259048
Warren742596
Webster6794106
Cerro Gordo6693107
Clinton665999
Des Moines646388
Marshall624783
Muscatine6224113
Wapello5649134
Jasper559876
Sioux556876
Lee553386
Marion488889
Buena Vista486643
Plymouth454087
Henry371342
Jones357059
Washington355155
Bremer346966
Benton344756
Carroll338453
Boone337836
Crawford334645
Mahaska304756
Dickinson291451
Clay271029
Kossuth265672
Buchanan265139
Jackson265145
Hardin260348
Tama258575
Delaware249844
Fayette246647
Cedar239325
Page238124
Wright234644
Winneshiek227237
Hamilton226253
Harrison213177
Madison209923
Floyd209843
Clayton206758
Poweshiek202639
Butler200037
Iowa199527
Mills194026
Jefferson192938
Cherokee189641
Allamakee189252
Lyon187441
Calhoun182513
Winnebago182532
Cass182156
Hancock181239
Appanoose171150
Shelby169239
Louisa167751
Grundy165037
Emmet160442
Franklin160126
Humboldt159326
Mitchell158043
Union156937
Sac153523
Chickasaw152318
Guthrie149133
Palo Alto139330
Clarke138327
Montgomery136141
Keokuk134534
Monroe128734
Howard121722
Ida114540
Davis112325
Greene111612
Lucas108824
Pocahontas106723
Monona105135
Worth10298
Adair100934
Osceola88717
Fremont81011
Van Buren81021
Decatur79512
Taylor77012
Wayne70824
Ringgold65427
Audubon63114
Adams4814
Unassigned123
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Rainy and very windy on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hagedorn telephone town hall highlights Veteran Affairs issues

Image

New court unveiled for the Prairie Island Indian Community

Image

Rochester runner takes part in Chicago Marathon in honor of friend

Image

Veterans voice their concerns to Rep. Hagedorn

Image

RPS board plans midterm review for Interim Superintendent Pekel

Image

Midterm review for RPS interim superintendent

Image

New disc golf course opens in Rochester

Image

Nashua freshman honored for National History Day project

Image

Celebrating Autumn safely 4

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (10/12/21)

Community Events