A Rochester research lab is offering a clinical trial that shows how protected you are against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn - The research lab, Imanis, which is located inside IBM in Rochester, offers a test called IMMUNO-COV that essentially determines how protected you are against COVID-19 and the new variants.

How it works right now is patients get their blood collected through a physician which then gets spun into a serum and shipped off to Imanis. Researchers can then determine the level of titer you have, meaning how protected you are against infection.

This new trial Imanis is needing volunteers for is way simpler. All patients need to do is get a quick finger prick and the blood turns into a dried blood spot on a special piece of paper.

So what's the point of this new trial? Well the Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Herbert, said there's a high demand right now for people wanting to know their titer number and the dried blood spot technology could offer easier access to those wanting it. "The goal is to validate this dried blood spot. We've already been validated. We've had the National Cancer Institute, the NIH, multiple other global companies using our test," he explained. "The guts of our test is the same, it's validated and there is no impact to the patient. We're just trying to validate this dried blood spot technology versus drawing blood."

If you choose to participate in this trial, you can then receive the IMMUNO-COV test for free after you're fully vaccinated to see what your titer number is then, which Herbert said can offer you a sense of relief to see for yourself how effective the vaccine is. "It's just fascinating when people know their titer and the level of relief that that is, including my own wife who knows all about this," he explained. "She received her second vaccine a couple weeks ago and just ran our test and she knew what this did, but she's like, 'oh my gosh. I'm so relieved to know it worked, to know I'm protected, to know I can do this with my friends or family, whatever.'"

Imanis has partnered with Olmsted Medical Center to conduct this trial. They're looking for about 70 more people. Click here if you're interested.