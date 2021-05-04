A Rochester music teacher is looking back on the challenges and successes during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Teachers and students are starting to wrap up their first full year of distance learning and a mix of in-person learning. So for Teacher Appreciation Week, we wanted to check in with a teacher to see how they're feeling about the future.

It's no secret teachers across the country have been forced to get creative to make sure their students stay engaged and are learning to the best of their ability, which is helping educators grow professionally. But Dan Kuhlman, a music teacher and the President of the Rochester Education Association, said some of the youngest minds are now missing out on life lessons they unintentionally learn at school. "What is it we want those kids to do? We want them to be sharing, we want them to be communicative," he explained. "How do you socialize properly? Yes, our curriculum - math and reading and all that are very important - but let's face it, our developmental stages at that kindergarten age are, 'how do you hand over a red crayon instead of just grabbing it from somebody?'"

Kuhlman has been teaching for more than 30 years and has never experienced anything even remotely close to the pandemic. He said it's helped schools have a better understanding of the educational disparities that take place, which are lessons they can focus on in the future, whether they're learning in-person or online. "We want to make sure that our kids' needs are met. Unfortunately, for our students - and I don't care what district you're in - their needs aren't met from the beginning of school till the end of school," he explained. "There's stuff that happens before and after that are vitally important and to be able to get those services back online and so kids can depend on them."

The timing for when the vaccine will be available for kids depends on the results of the clinical trials, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says it may be possible to have a vaccine for at least some children before the next school year begins.