A Rochester hair stylist is delivering products to her clients as the shutdown continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Normally hair salons are full of people getting their hair done, so you could imagine the negative impact the shutdown is taking on hair stylists out of work right now.

Misty Struck is going out of her way to give her clients the option to still buy products from her since she can't take appointments. If you're a client of hers, she will actually deliver products to you herself or ship them to you at no cost. Not only does this support her as an independent hair stylist, but it also helps her clients know she still cares for them even though they can't physically sit in her chair right now. She said this is the only way she's able to make an income right now. "It's supporting your local hair stylists, supporting your individual hair stylist," explained Struck. "So I would just wanna tell anybody who has a hair stylist - especially one that's independent - buy products from them. Don't go to Walmart and Target. Don't order from Amazon. Support your individual hair stylist."

Struck said the the past few weeks have been scary since she's not able to have her usual income. By doing this though, her and her clients feel better. "Even though everybody is stuck at home, you still want to feel good, you still want to look good, you still want to, you still want to feel pretty," Struck said. "Having professional hair products - everything smells good, they feel good, the masks. Just give yourself some extra pampering. All that's gonna help you feel better while we're all stuck at home."

You can reach out to your personal hair stylist to see what you can do until you can schedule your next appointment. Hair salons in Minnesota are closed through May 1st.