A Rochester couple closed the doors at one restaurant and opened a new one

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There have been many businesses that have closed permanently this year because of the pandemic, including quite a few restaurants in Rochester. They say when one door closes, another one opens. That's the case for the owners of the former Rochester restaurant, Casablanca. They now own Chez Bojji, a restaurant downtown.

Two months ago, the Bojji's didn't think they would be able to call themselves restaurant owners. The pandemic ultimately forced them to permanently close the doors at Casablanca. Co-owner, Amber, explained it's come full circle because the day they signed the lease at Casablanca was the same day they were first offered this new location. Now a few years later, their dream became a reality, thanks to some negotiations with the bank. She said they were given the opportunity to start fresh. "That is how we looked at this. Yes, when one door closes or you're feeling defeated, don't let that take you in," said Amber. "Just realize that there is a silver lining, there is hope, there is something that's going to be good."

Amber said through all the hardships the pandemic has put everyone through, you have to focus on the light at the end of the tunnel. "We learned so much of what not to do in the previous years and so much of what we should do," explained Amber. "Also just realize that you have to just stick tighter now more than ever and again, hedge forward. Anyway, I feel good about this."

The Bojji's said staying in Rochester just made the most sense. They want to be able to cater to more people so they're open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They were able to bring back 5 of their employees from Casablanca and hire 6 new ones.