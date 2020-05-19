A Rochester business is helping you find a new job while social distancing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're looking for a new job right now, you might have some concerns about meeting with people in person to do those interviews. Don't worry, one Rochester business is helping you start the process right from your car!

Express Employment Professionals is hosting drive-thru job fairs as the pandemic continues. Employment specialist, Sam Lessarde explained a lot of people are looking for either temporary work or a new job right now. The mission at Express is to match you with the right job for you. Lessarde said the importance of still having that in person interaction is crucial. "The thing is, especially with this job, is it's the communication with the person," said Lessarde. "You can talk on the phone all day, everyday, but when you meet someone face to face, it goes a long way and that's what we bring at Express is to have that face to face interaction."

When you pull up to Express for the drive-thru job fair, the employees will be wearing gloves and masks and they'll stay further back from your vehicle to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy. "You know, we don't know how long this distancing thing will go. We want to make sure that we have all the safety precautions in place until we can be closer together in the future," Lessarde explained.

Express will continuing hosting drive-thru job fairs. For more information, you can check them out on social media.