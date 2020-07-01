A Rochester animal shelter is in need of dog food as the pandemic continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Paws and Claws Humane Society continue to adopt out dogs every day, which is amazing! But with the ongoing pandemic, their food supply is running low.

The animal shelter usually receives a monthly donation from a pet food supplier, but that's been put on hold during the pandemic. The shelter has a few bags on their shelves right now, but they have 60 dogs to feed so these bags don't last very long. Director, Tanya Johnson, said they donate food to dog owners in the community who might need some help with funds right now, so having enough on their shelves is crucial. "We're helping a lot of animals right now, so we have a lot of mouths to feed," explained Johnson. "So it's important we're able to feed them."

Johnson said the help from the community is what's getting them by for the time being. "Our community is always so supportive of us and always super generous," said Johnson. "So we appreciate that." The shelter accepts dry and wet dog food and they do have an Amazon wish list with the supplies they need right now.

If you're wanting to adopt a new cat or dog, Paws and Claws is taking appointments. For more information, you can visit their website.