A Rochester Facebook page is helping hundreds of families during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Hundreds of struggling families are being supported right now all by members of the same Rochester based Facebook group.

The Rochester Clothing Exchange is a private group created at the end of October. Since then, over 900 people have joined. It's a safe space for anyone who might need clothing or other items to browse through dozens of donations. You can even request something specific if needed and the founders can try and get it for you. Rochester Clothing Exchange was first created by 3 people who wanted to do some good for the people struggling right now. It's now grown to a team of 7 with hundreds of donations of clothes for kids and adults.

One of the women behind the Facebook page, Megan Gergen, said thousands of items have been donated, then given to complete strangers who are beyond grateful. "With the suicide rate and the child abuse rate - it's about how you can give someone a little chance," she explained. "The fact that people care. "Let's come together as a community and help one another. We're all in this together."

Gergen said sometimes people hesitate to ask for help, so hopefully this page can help. "This is their first time reaching out," she explained. "I've had people be like, 'we've wanted to message you for so long, we need help, but we were too afraid to.'" Anyone is able to donate clothing and every single week, they receive new donations from the Children's Exchange of Rochester.