A Quiet Place (2018) vs. A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

“Leave things well enough alone” is a suggestion Hollywood has never taken seriously, but it is now worse than ever. Films don’t even have to be good or successful to spawn sequels or entire franchises. It’s gotten to the point that when I see a great motion picture, the end credits aren’t even over before I’m anxious about what comes next. “A Quiet Place” (2018) is a really good motion picture. What comes next is finally here after a pandemic delay. Is “A Quiet Place Part II” (2021) something to be thankful for, like an extra helping of pudding, or is it something to lament, like diabetes from too much pudding? That’s what this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Franchise Throwdown will consider.

“A Quiet Place” wasn’t just one of the better films of 2018, it was a genuine sensation. It was the sort of movie you told other people they just had to see. That made it one of the biggest hits of the year as well, especially factoring in that it was made for the major studio equivalent of the change I find in my couch cushions. A story about a family at the end of the world, “A Quiet Place” is something exquisitely clever even more exquisitely fashioned. Hollywood not making another one would be me like me turning down a date with Diane Lane. Not happening in a million years.

It opens with a family doing some shopping in a drug store, but a very odd sort of shopping. They are all barefoot, no one says anything, and the store looks as abandoned as a politician’s regard for the truth. After getting some medicine for the sick oldest boy (Noah Jupe) and telling the youngest boy (Cade Woodward) that he can’t have a battery-powered toy spaceship, mother and father (Emily Blunt and John Krasinski) take their sons and deaf daughter (Millicent Simmonds) back home along a trail strangely marked with sand.

A sudden tragedy then explains it all. Human civilization has been all but destroyed by nigh-invulnerable monsters who hunt by sound. Stay silent and stay alive. Make a peep and find yourself a quick meal for something very terrifying. The movie then jumps forward almost a year to see the family managing their new living conditions pretty well. Except for one thing. The mother is pregnant and the one thing childbirth is not…is quiet.

That’s all of the plot I’m going to go into because “A Quiet Place” is a masterful suspense flick and not knowing what’s going to happen is a big part of that suspense. It is tremendously well structured and paced. Star/director/co-writer John Krasinski demonstrates some major cinematic chops in presenting a frightening film that is reassuringly traditional and welcomingly innovative in equal measure. The performances of the cast are compelling, which is made more impressive by the fact they communicate more though sign language than the spoken word.

I described “A Quiet Place” as really good. It is. That’s a clear step below great, however, and it is an indictment of modern filmmaking that a PG-13 horror flick like “A Quiet Place” can receive the critical and commercial success that it did. A smart concept intelligently executed shouldn’t be cause for wild acclaim. It should be what’s expected. Instead, we all lose our minds today if a movie simply doesn’t suck. Zack Snyder has now made three DC super-hero movies. None of them are genuinely good (no, not even the “Snyder cut”) but because Snyder shows a genuine creative vision in making these bad films, he and they have attracted a significant fan base. That’s how starved people are for quality entertainment. They can be blown away by something that still sucks as long as it sucks in a creative way.

After such audience enthusiasm and making almost 20 times its production budget, not even a global pandemic was going to stop “A Quiet Place Part II” from being made. And while I was leery going in, I’m pleased to report it is almost as good as the original. Krasinski is back as director and probably does an even better job this time around because while he had a lot of original material to work with in “A Quiet Place,” he doesn’t this time around. There’s nothing new in “A Quiet Place Part II” and you can’t help but notice the heavy use of standard horror techniques like ominous music and jump scares, things wonderfully absent in the first film.

But that is what makes Krasinski’s direction so noteworthy here. He doesn’t have the advantage of an audience not knowing what’s going on but he doesn’t try and tack on a bunch of extra stuff to the movie’s essential concept to make up for that. There’s not a lot of credibility straining twists and turns in “A Quiet Place Part II.” There’s just the continuing struggle of a family trying to navigate their way through the apocalypse.

Picking up almost immediately after the end of the first film, the sequel sees our heroes forced to leave their devastated homestead in search of help. They find an old friend (Cillian Murphy) who bluntly informs them that help is the last thing they should expect because anyone left alive by now “is not worth saving” themselves. That doesn’t dissuade the deaf daughter from her dreams of saving everyone, worthy or not.

I’m going to go into even less detail on the plot of “A Quiet Place Part II” because it doesn’t have a bunch of new ideas to keep the viewer’s attention. I mean, the sequel concludes in virtually the same narrative and dramatic place as the original. They’re planning to make a third one of these and, honestly, whatever that script turns out to be it probably could as easily have been the sequel itself and the events of “A Quiet Place Part II” could have been dispensed with a few lines of exposition.

Which doesn’t mean the sequel is unsatisfying. There’s a lot of stuff here that’s as good or better in execution than the first movie. There’s one moment in particular that might be as unsettling a scene of post-apocalyptic destruction as I’ve ever witnessed any in motion picture. The performances remain strong and both Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds look like young actors who could make a good living at it as adults. We also get to see more of the monsters without destroying their sense of dread and menace.

But something new and good always beats something old and good, which vexes me more and more as I age, so this Throwdown has to go to “A Quiet Place.” If you haven’t seen it, you truly should. It’s that good. If you enjoyed the first one, the sequel is more than worth watching as well…but it is not a motion picture you really need to see. I don’t know what Krasinski and company have in store for part III, but at least I’m not worried it’s going to suck.

Little victories, people. Little victories.

A Quiet Place (2018)

Written by Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski.

Directed by John Krasinski.

Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward, and Leon Russom.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

Written and directed by John Krasinski.

Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, Okieriete Onaodowan, Scoot McNairy, Zachary Golinger, Blake DeLong, Gary Sundown, and Ashley Dyke.