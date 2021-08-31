A Minnesota veteran is reacting to the end of a 20-year war in Afghanistan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - America's longest war is officially over. All U.S. troops are out of Afghanistan, but there's still a lot of concern weighing on a lot of people.

The last U.S. military plane departed Kabul's airport Monday evening, which was August 31st in Afghanistan, the deadline set by the Biden Administration.

In the final hours of the withdrawal, at least five rockets were launched at the airport. They were unsuccessful, but Defense officials say the threat level remains high.

Frank Miosi served in the Army for five years. His daughter followed in his footsteps and served as an Arabic linguist. His son-in-law experienced the Afghan war firsthand.

Miosi explained he understands why the U.S. wanted to pull all of its troops. But he feels the Biden Administration could have made a smoother transition and did a better job at making sure no Afghan allies were left behind.

Miosi said he's nervous for the women of Afghanistan as they just gained their freedom. And here in the states, he's hoping we're ready for anything.

"We're so blessed, people don't get it. You look at Afghanistan, you look at Iraq, you look at countries all over the world, things that have transpired," he explained. "People don't even realize what's out there and I'm grateful for that. But there is an umbrella provided and sometimes I feel it is a bit taken for granted. But with 9/11, it is a statement time for some groups but hopefully, we're on top of our game."

Miosi said America has the tools in the toolbox to keep this country safe. "For all our troops, obviously I want safety. One life lost is too many," he explained. "The call, the mission to finds what's going to transpire - I understand that. But if lives have to be lost, it is not needlessly."

Defense officials say the State Department will now take the lead. More than 6,000 Americans have been evacuated and officials estimate that a few hundred are still there. Ahead of the withdrawal deadline, the Biden Administration said more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan.