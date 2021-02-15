A Minnesota nurse makes the committee for the White House COVID-19 Task Force

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - President Biden announced the members of the Biden-Harris COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and there's a Minnesotan on the committee.

Mary Turner is the president of the Minnesota Nurses Association and also serves on the National Nurses United committee. She works in the ICU COVID-19 unit at North Memorial Hospital saving patients and getting a first hand experience of what this virus is doing. Turner is the only registered nurse to advise the White House on how to make sure every single person has access to proper COVID-19 resources.

Turner received a letter saying she had been personally nominated by President Joe Biden. She's hopeful she can bring a different perspective to the White House's response to COVID-19. "I wanna do the best job that I can and that means using all the resources that I can," explained Turner. "So that when I do start partaking in this task force that I've got questions and solutions and opinions. So I'm really looking forward to it."

Turner explained she's asking other nurses some questions, checking in with hospitals and meeting with the Minnesota Department of Health to start preparing. She wants to go to the White House and be a voice for nurses across the nation and make sure their patients are taken care of. "I see first hand these disparities that they're talking about. I see the overwhelming amounts of patients that are people of color," she said. "I see that our resources need to be dulled out equitably."

Turner isn't sure when her duties will officially start at the White House, but she said the first thing she's going to focus on is getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.