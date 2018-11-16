A Minnesota legend is honored by President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and pro football great Alan Page received a Presidential Medal of Freedom on Friday.

He was presented the honor by President Trump and was joined at the White House by Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“During his extraordinary life, Justice Alan Page broke barriers in law school, in the NFL, and on the Minnesota Supreme Court,” says Klobuchar. “On the field, he led the Vikings to the Super Bowl and ushered in the golden age of Minnesota football. On the bench, he was a thoughtful and well-reasoned judge that brought quiet leadership to our justice system. And for over three decades, he and his beloved late wife Diane have been dedicated philanthropists, providing opportunities to thousands of young people through education. This Medal of Freedom is very well-deserved.”

Page spent 15 years in the NFL, earned a law degree and spent 20 years on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States. Other 2018 recipients include Miriam Adelson, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch, Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth, Justice Antonin Scalia, and Roger Staubach.