A Minnesota homeschooling organization is seeing more parents interested in how it works

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The non-profit organization, Minnesota Association of Christian Home Educators, or MÂCHÉ for short, is finding more families are choosing to home school because of the pandemic.

MÂCHÉ helps provide home educators with helpful resources and information. Since the pandemic started, board member, Jerry Ophoven, said they've had more parents reaching out to them interested in withdrawing their children from public school and switch to homeschooling. There's a state procedure you must follow, but he said it's their job to help you navigate through it. "People anticipate it with trepidation. They're just not sure what it's going to be like and can I do it," said Ophoven. "We're just here to say you can do it, anybody can do it and it's great." He homeschooled all four of his kids.

Ophoven explained parents kind of got a feel for homeschooling with distance learning. That could be why some are wanting to pursue it. "They know what their learning styles work best for them. They know how they learn, they know the speed at which they learn," Ophoven said. "So they can find curriculum out there that will apply to each child and teach them each individually. Children actually thrive." Ophoven recommends if you're wanting to make the switch from public school to homeschooling, do it sooner rather than later. He said reaching out to people you know who have done homeschooling will most likely be the best resource overall.

For more information and resources from MÂCHÉ, you can visit the website.