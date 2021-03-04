A Mayo Clinic doctor has what you should do when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine and other wellness vaccines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With more and more people getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there are some questions around what to do if you're due to get other wellness vaccines.

The immunization committee with the CDC is advising you to wait 2 weeks to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you've recently had any other kind of vaccine. But doctors at Mayo Clinic say if you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, then get it. Dr. Abinash Virk with the clinic said they're trying to follow that guidance as best as they can. However, because predictability with the COVID-19 vaccine is difficult, you shouldn't pass up the opportunity to get it when you're eligible.

Doctors want you to know that you still need to be getting other vaccines for the flu, whooping cough, pneumonia or shingles. But if you are scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine just a few days after, it's okay. "Based on the fact that we really don't think getting another vaccine just a few days or a day or two before or a week before the COVID-19 vaccine is going to cause any significant increase, harm or worsening of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine," explained Dr. Virk. She said doctors are going to study this more and see if patients do in fact have an increase of symptoms after getting different vaccines.

However, if you can help it, it's a good idea to separate the COVID-19 vaccine from others. "We just don't want that side effect to get worse if somebody takes another vaccine, like tetanus or the pneumonia vaccine at the same time," explained Dr. Virk. "It actually may not make a difference at all. It's just that we don't know right now and we just prefer to keep them separate, so that people don't have any worse side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine."

If you're selected to get the COVID-19 vaccine shortly after getting a different vaccine, make sure you let your vaccinator know what you just got. Mayo Clinic nurses are being told to let their patients know they might have a slightly worse headache or feel more fatigue, but it's nothing to worry about.