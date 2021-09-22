Happy 1st Day of Fall! Now that we've officially made it to the fall season (as of 2:20 PM CDT), many of us are looking to see some spectacular fall colors this year. While we are starting to see some change across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, we've still got some time until we reach the peak of the fall colors here locally. Typically, the peak occurs in October, so we'll start to see more and more color as the days go by. If you take any cool fall foliage photos this season, you can always email them to weather@kimt.com and we may show them on the air and share them on our social media platforms.
The typical peak of fall foliage locally is in mid-October
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 6:44 PM
Related Content
- A Look At When To Expect Peak Fall Colors
- StormTeam 3: Fall colors close to peak
- Fall foliage 2019: This map shows where you can expect to see peak fall colors
- StormTeam 3: Fall Color Update - Little Change
- More peak alerts issued
- Suicide, at 50-year peak, pushes down US life expectancy
- How a rainy spring and summer will impact fall colors
- Flu season hasn't even peaked
- Peak alert issued for Tuesday
- Expected peak for Coronavirus in Iowa still weeks away, health officials said
Scroll for more content...