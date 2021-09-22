A Look At When To Expect Peak Fall Colors

Happy 1st Day of Fall! Now that we've officially made it to the fall season (as of 2:20 PM CDT), many of us are looking to see some spectacular fall colors this year. While we are starting to see some change across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, we've still got some time until we reach the peak of the fall colors here locally. Typically, the peak occurs in October, so we'll start to see more and more color as the days go by. If you take any cool fall foliage photos this season, you can always email them to weather@kimt.com and we may show them on the air and share them on our social media platforms.