A Florida man traveled 22 hours to Mayo Clinic for a clinical trial thanks to GOMO Travel

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Florida man needed to get to Rochester for an appointment, but he was advised not to fly because of the pandemic. He was headed to Mayo Clinic for a clinical trial, so he made the 22-hour drive, but he used some assistance.

"It was almost like a message from the heavens. This lady flipped the entire paradigm upside down and said 'what is it you need?' and when she did that, I felt I went from a transaction to a full commitment," explained the Mayo Clinic patient.

He's talking about the owner of GOMO Travel, Kerri Johnson. She and her daughter safely drove him to Mayo Clinic.

Johnson said they drove straight through the night so they didn't have to stop at a hotel and they made as few stops as possible. She said she received the call on a Friday and they were on the road by Monday because she knew how important it was for him to get there quickly.

"While we don't want people traveling unnecessarily during this time, he didn't have a choice," explained Johnson. "It's heartwarming for me to be able to help him to get here."

Johnson said it was really eye opening driving across the country and seeing the roads so quiet. "We know with COVID-19 that the way people travel is going to change. There's going to be a paradigm shift," Johnson explained. "So we're here just to help normalize assisted travel so that seniors or anybody who needs assistance can travel despite the global pandemic."

Johnson said before they started the journey, they took extra precautions to make sure everyone stayed healthy during the drive.

She said the patient needs to be back next month and she's more than happy to drive him here again.