MASON CITY, Iowa – “A Day of Thunder on Syrup” kicked off Friday afternoon and continues into Saturday. It’s where racers will get the chance to take the track but they’ll have a sticky situation.

“We’re offering racing from go-karts, motorcycles, and four-wheelers on a syrup-sticky track,” said Brian Kauffman, the event’s co-coordinator. “It provides a lot of action and a ton of speed.”

Racing enthusiasts from around the Midwest will take to the North Iowa Events Center in the All Seasons building to race on five gallons of syrup.

“We roll it in,” said Terrence Prochaska, co-coordinator. “That provides the traction because these go-karts and motorcycles – if they just went on bare concrete it just wouldn’t work.”

The Coca-Cola syrup coated track is actually quite sticky.

“Yeah, if you walk across it and if you’re not wearing laced shoes, they might fall right off,” added Kauffman.

Keagan Thompson, one of the racers, says the sticky surface still poses challenges for the drivers.

“A lot of tire prep and a lot of work in the tires,” said Thompson.

Racing begins on Saturday with $10 admission and pit passes available for $20.