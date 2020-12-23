A Christmas "Gift" in the form of a Vaccine for North Iowa Dental Staff

GARNER, Iowa - "All I want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth" is taking a backseat to the Covid vaccine at one dental office in Hancock county. The staff at Tesene, Maurer and Maurer in Garner received what they call a "gift."

Hancock county public health started distribution of the Moderna Covid vaccine today.

Doctor Amy Maurer says she's thrilled to receive the vaccine.

‘I feel great, I feel super excited and honored. I rolled up! I feel proud of our country, I feel proud of science. We just are pretty lucky, it’s an end to all this. Now we can move forward, and there’s hope in the future," says Maurer.

Maurer says her office had to close early in the pandemic.

They've since re-opened taking extra steps to ensure patient and staff safety.

Maurer adds, “It’s been quite the road. We had two months closed, but toothaches don’t wait. We came in and took care of toothaches, and people who needed us. We didn’t know if we were safe or not. But we’ve gotten through things really well, and this is an exciting day.”

Eleven workers at the clinic rolled up their sleeves for the shot.