A Blizzard Warning prior to Christmas Eve: Here's what you need to know

Here's the latest breakdown by county as blizzard conditions are expected in SE Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 7:07 AM
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 9:04 AM

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Impacts to travel including some white-out conditions along with power outages expected from light snow, very strong winds, and rapidly falling temperatures... .Deteriorating conditions expected throughout today as rain develops this morning and early this afternoon, but will quickly changes to snow as cold air moves in from the northwest. Accumulations from half an inch up to four inches are expected. Any liquid remaining on surfaces may freeze with temperatures decreasing rapidly throughout the afternoon, and untreated surfaces will become slippery. Strong winds will be gusting from 35 to 50 mph from the northwest. Although the snow accumulations are expected on the lighter side, the combination of light snow, strong winds, and rapidly decreasing temperatures will impact afternoon and evening commute and holiday travelers. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations or freezing of moisture on roads to a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility with white-out conditions at times. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute and holiday travelers. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with power outages. Any liquid that remains on untreated surfaces will freeze, creating slick travel conditions. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Impactful Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard Conditions and Strong Winds to the Region Today and This Evening... .A strengthening winter storm will strong northwest winds with light to moderate snowfall to the area today. Falling temperatures with bitter cold conditions will follow late tonight into Thursday morning. The combination of falling snow and winds gusting in excess of 50 mph at times are expected to create blizzard conditions northwest and north. Those with travel plans today are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared to alter plans if travel is being considered for portions of northwest, northern Iowa, much of Minnesota or the eastern Dakotas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western, Central and Northern Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times this afternoon and evening and result in hazardous travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Crawford; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Impactful Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard Conditions and Strong Winds to the Region Today and This Evening... .A strengthening winter storm will strong northwest winds with light to moderate snowfall to the area today. Falling temperatures with bitter cold conditions will follow late tonight into Thursday morning. The combination of falling snow and winds gusting in excess of 50 mph at times are expected to create blizzard conditions northwest and north. Those with travel plans today are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared to alter plans if travel is being considered for portions of northwest, northern Iowa, much of Minnesota or the eastern Dakotas. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with the higher totals nearer the Iowa Minnesota border. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northwest and Northern Iowa

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to near zero at times this afternoon and evening; especially northwest and north.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous travel may develop this afternoon and this evening.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Impactful Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard Conditions and Strong Winds to the Region Today and This Evening... .A strengthening winter storm will strong northwest winds with light to moderate snowfall to the area today. Falling temperatures with bitter cold conditions will follow late tonight into Thursday morning. The combination of falling snow and winds gusting in excess of 50 mph at times are expected to create blizzard conditions northwest and north. Those with travel plans today are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared to alter plans if travel is being considered for portions of northwest, northern Iowa, much of Minnesota or the eastern Dakotas. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Blizzard conditions at times this afternoon and evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph at times reducing visibility to near zero at times mainly this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very poor to dangerous travel may develop this afternoon and early evening.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Fillmore; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...Impacts to travel including some white-out conditions along with power outages expected from light snow, very strong winds, and rapidly falling temperatures... .Deteriorating conditions expected throughout today as rain develops this morning and early this afternoon, but will quickly changes to snow as cold air moves in from the northwest. Accumulations from half an inch up to four inches are expected. Any liquid remaining on surfaces may freeze with temperatures decreasing rapidly throughout the afternoon, and untreated surfaces will become slippery. Strong winds will be gusting from 35 to 50 mph from the northwest. Although the snow accumulations are expected on the lighter side, the combination of light snow, strong winds, and rapidly decreasing temperatures will impact afternoon and evening commute and holiday travelers. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations or freezing of moisture on roads to a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travelers. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with power outages possible. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning
Areas Affected: Freeborn; Steele 

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...HIGHLY IMPACTFUL SYSTEM TO BRING A LIST OF HAZARDS TODAY AND TONIGHT... .A significant change in the weather is coming this afternoon. A Blizzard Warning is in effect today and tonight west of a line from Mille Lacs Lake to Waseca, including the western Twin Cities metro. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect this afternoon and tonight along I-35 from Faribault County north to Chisago and Kanabec counties east to Barron County, including the remainder of the Twin Cities metro. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this afternoon until tonight for Dunn and Pepin counties east to Eau Claire and Ladysmith. Snow will develop this morning across western Minnesota, with light rain or drizzle farther east. Temperatures will start in the 30s but will plummet during the day following a cold front, falling below zero overnight. This will turn the rain to heavy snow very quickly early this afternoon across eastern Minnesota. Wet conditions, heavy snow, and temperatures falling into the teens will likely result in flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions through tonight. Snow will continue into this evening area wide, then taper off after midnight. Total accumulation will range from 5 to locally 9 inches across east central Minnesota, 3 to 6 inches across western Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Strong northwest winds of 35 to 40 mph will develop behind the cold front. Gusts of 60 mph are possible across western Minnesota, with 50 to 55 mph gusts farther east. Considerable blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions are expected. Travel will become very dangerous today and tonight. Wind chills dropping to 20 below to 35 below zero will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 401011

Reported Deaths: 4955
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin835201321
Ramsey35897636
Dakota29019256
Anoka28113295
Washington17863173
Stearns16524161
St. Louis11928179
Scott1062573
Wright1046878
Olmsted873750
Sherburne741055
Carver623329
Clay603673
Kandiyohi525157
Rice524347
Blue Earth486726
Crow Wing440752
Otter Tail408945
Chisago399626
Benton376472
Nobles347443
Winona345342
Douglas335355
Mower323623
Polk313747
McLeod298334
Morrison284438
Goodhue283637
Beltrami279633
Lyon273226
Becker261431
Itasca261232
Isanti253828
Carlton250733
Steele24319
Pine229812
Todd219123
Nicollet198430
Mille Lacs197442
Brown193326
Freeborn187817
Le Sueur187514
Cass185717
Meeker182230
Waseca165912
Roseau156913
Martin152223
Wabasha14232
Hubbard136134
Redwood127526
Renville124537
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119812
Dodge11293
Houston108911
Wadena108310
Watonwan10215
Fillmore10190
Rock100410
Aitkin97532
Sibley9734
Kanabec89418
Pennington87112
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83914
Swift77614
Jackson7525
Murray7275
Pope6733
Marshall66511
Stevens6536
Clearwater63012
Wilkin5696
Lac qui Parle56713
Koochiching5338
Lake52514
Lincoln4401
Unassigned42160
Big Stone4203
Norman4058
Mahnomen3787
Grant3637
Kittson33817
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 268745

Reported Deaths: 3602
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39809400
Linn16132232
Scott13598141
Black Hawk12307210
Woodbury11936160
Johnson1069847
Dubuque10308135
Pottawattamie791187
Story778027
Dallas758362
Webster430057
Sioux423341
Cerro Gordo419159
Clinton397852
Marshall390253
Buena Vista358324
Warren355929
Muscatine344072
Des Moines337532
Plymouth327049
Wapello299590
Jasper274051
Lee273923
Marion255440
Jones253841
Henry241822
Carroll228127
Bremer219540
Crawford203320
Benton193834
Washington178027
Boone176415
Jackson172529
Tama170855
Dickinson164613
Mahaska161932
Delaware159028
Clay149711
Wright148414
Kossuth145726
Hamilton141521
Hardin140424
Buchanan138516
Harrison135752
Cedar132717
Page132413
Winneshiek130817
Clayton130639
Fayette128716
Mills124113
Floyd123932
Lyon120623
Butler120317
Cherokee117719
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek115323
Hancock112324
Allamakee111019
Iowa110819
Winnebago107928
Louisa101424
Sac101214
Grundy101114
Chickasaw100010
Cass98938
Union97716
Mitchell96326
Emmet94823
Jefferson94220
Humboldt92318
Appanoose92234
Shelby90823
Guthrie90222
Madison8958
Franklin85118
Palo Alto7827
Keokuk75922
Montgomery68914
Pocahontas6788
Ida67421
Howard67015
Greene6277
Clarke6086
Davis60718
Osceola6037
Monroe58816
Adair55217
Unassigned5410
Monona53315
Taylor5188
Lucas4927
Worth4822
Fremont4485
Van Buren44311
Decatur3953
Audubon3607
Wayne35421
Ringgold3447
Adams2362
