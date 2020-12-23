A Blizzard Warning prior to Christmas Eve: Here's what you need to know

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Impacts to travel including some white-out conditions along with power outages expected from light snow, very strong winds, and rapidly falling temperatures... .Deteriorating conditions expected throughout today as rain develops this morning and early this afternoon, but will quickly changes to snow as cold air moves in from the northwest. Accumulations from half an inch up to four inches are expected. Any liquid remaining on surfaces may freeze with temperatures decreasing rapidly throughout the afternoon, and untreated surfaces will become slippery. Strong winds will be gusting from 35 to 50 mph from the northwest. Although the snow accumulations are expected on the lighter side, the combination of light snow, strong winds, and rapidly decreasing temperatures will impact afternoon and evening commute and holiday travelers. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations or freezing of moisture on roads to a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility with white-out conditions at times. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute and holiday travelers. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with power outages. Any liquid that remains on untreated surfaces will freeze, creating slick travel conditions. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Franklin; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Wright

...Impactful Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard Conditions and Strong Winds to the Region Today and This Evening... .A strengthening winter storm will strong northwest winds with light to moderate snowfall to the area today. Falling temperatures with bitter cold conditions will follow late tonight into Thursday morning. The combination of falling snow and winds gusting in excess of 50 mph at times are expected to create blizzard conditions northwest and north. Those with travel plans today are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared to alter plans if travel is being considered for portions of northwest, northern Iowa, much of Minnesota or the eastern Dakotas. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western, Central and Northern Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times this afternoon and evening and result in hazardous travel.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Crawford; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Winnebago

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with the higher totals nearer the Iowa Minnesota border. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Northwest and Northern Iowa

* WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Snow and blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to near zero at times this afternoon and evening; especially northwest and north.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous travel may develop this afternoon and this evening.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Worth

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western Iowa

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight CST Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Blizzard conditions at times this afternoon and evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph at times reducing visibility to near zero at times mainly this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very poor to dangerous travel may develop this afternoon and early evening.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Wabasha; Winona

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations or freezing of moisture on roads to a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and holiday travelers. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches with power outages possible. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Steele

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HIGHLY IMPACTFUL SYSTEM TO BRING A LIST OF HAZARDS TODAY AND TONIGHT... .A significant change in the weather is coming this afternoon. A Blizzard Warning is in effect today and tonight west of a line from Mille Lacs Lake to Waseca, including the western Twin Cities metro. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect this afternoon and tonight along I-35 from Faribault County north to Chisago and Kanabec counties east to Barron County, including the remainder of the Twin Cities metro. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this afternoon until tonight for Dunn and Pepin counties east to Eau Claire and Ladysmith. Snow will develop this morning across western Minnesota, with light rain or drizzle farther east. Temperatures will start in the 30s but will plummet during the day following a cold front, falling below zero overnight. This will turn the rain to heavy snow very quickly early this afternoon across eastern Minnesota. Wet conditions, heavy snow, and temperatures falling into the teens will likely result in flash freeze with dangerous travel conditions through tonight. Snow will continue into this evening area wide, then taper off after midnight. Total accumulation will range from 5 to locally 9 inches across east central Minnesota, 3 to 6 inches across western Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Strong northwest winds of 35 to 40 mph will develop behind the cold front. Gusts of 60 mph are possible across western Minnesota, with 50 to 55 mph gusts farther east. Considerable blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions are expected. Travel will become very dangerous today and tonight. Wind chills dropping to 20 below to 35 below zero will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.