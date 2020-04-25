A 5-part series: What does it take to re-open one of Minnesota's largest cities?

Governor Tim Walz is moving forward with plans to reopen the economy in our region by partnering with other Midwest governors.
Walz said, “If I thought we could go back to work tomorrow that’s exactly what we would do.”
As governors across the U.S. begin collaborating to reopen their economies, family medicine Dr. Charity Baker believes the time is now.
She said, "It would be in everyone's best interest to get back to work, and I think it would be in everyone's best interest to get back to school."
However, economics expert Rayce Hardy says what we’ll likely see locally is a drawn-out, step-by-step process to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding with disastrous results.
Part 2: How testing plays a role
Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota would need to drastically increase COVID-19 testing in the next few weeks to start safely reopening.
Part 3: Designing a road map to re-opening
The power to get back to some sort of normal goes beyond our local leaders but that doesn’t mean Rochester's elected officials are waiting around for that day to come.
Currently, Minnesota’s stay at home order is set to expire on May 4.
Gov. Tim Walz said, “People were talking about shelter-at-home and we’re talking 18-months. I said, ‘It's not feasible to shelter everybody for 18 months; it's not sustainable.'"
Whether Gov. Walz extends the order is up in the air, but closer to home Rochester city leaders are creating a framework to reopen partially based on a plan from the Department of Economic Development and the state’s guidance.
Mayor Kim Norton explained an Economic Stability team is exploring questions like, “what should a business do when they reopen? What should it look like? How do we have distancing? Are masks required? For employees are temperatures going to be taken? We’re just starting to have those discussions.“
Part 4: How local businesses are looking forward
Small businesses have arguably taken the biggest blow from the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.
On Thursday Gov. Tim Walz announced he will allow some businesses to start reopening but there are still many left shuttered.
Small business owner Annalissa Johnson knows firsthand how devastating the pandemic has been for businesses.
Johnson said her own small enterprise was, “projected to have the best year ever in terms of the business being, you know, being the best year we’ve ever had - to not being able to pay the rent.”
She tells KIMT News 3 she not only lost two-thirds of her business but was forced to let go of three of her four employees.
Holding back tears Johnson explained, “I think that’s the hardest part; it’s having those people who rely on you, it’s not being able to help them.”
Part 5: How do morals affect the city's potential re-opening
The decision of when to reopen our economy is not one to take lightly.
“There’s no easy choices and there’s no obvious right answer,” said philosophy lecturer Jake Wright.
It’s the topic of “lives” against “livelihoods” that’s been at the center of the debate as state officials consider when to reopen.
Some say the possibility of reopening too soon could mean putting lives at risk.
Wright, who teaches at the University of Minnesota Rochester, explained the ethical implications.
He said, “If you’re putting people, other than yourself at risk, there’s a real question of whether you have the right to do that or if it would be a morally responsible thing to do if it meant that someone else might die.”
