A 5-part series: What does it take to re-open one of Minnesota's largest cities?

Part 1: Experts weigh in.

Governor Tim Walz is moving forward with plans to reopen the economy in our region by partnering with other Midwest governors.

Walz said, “If I thought we could go back to work tomorrow that’s exactly what we would do.”

As governors across the U.S. begin collaborating to reopen their economies, family medicine Dr. Charity Baker believes the time is now.

She said, "It would be in everyone's best interest to get back to work, and I think it would be in everyone's best interest to get back to school."

However, economics expert Rayce Hardy says what we’ll likely see locally is a drawn-out, step-by-step process to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding with disastrous results.

Part 2: How testing plays a role

As this pandemic unfolds, coronavirus testing continues to be the most significant way to understand the spread.

From developing the test to making sure more Minnesotans have access to it, Rochester’s own Mayo Clinic has been at the forefront especially as it now has the highest capacity in the state for processing those tests.

Earlier this week, Minnesota had performed over 47,000 coronavirus tests, with many coming at Mayo Clinic. More than 5-percent of those have come back positive.