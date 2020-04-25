Clear

A 5-part series: What does it take to re-open one of Minnesota's largest cities?

KIMT's Jessica Bringe talked to people throughout southeastern Minnesota to see what's next as people and communities fight the coronavirus.

Part 1: Experts weigh in.

Governor Tim Walz is moving forward with plans to reopen the economy in our region by partnering with other Midwest governors.

Walz said, “If I thought we could go back to work tomorrow that’s exactly what we would do.”

As governors across the U.S. begin collaborating to reopen their economies, family medicine Dr. Charity Baker believes the time is now.

She said, "It would be in everyone's best interest to get back to work, and I think it would be in everyone's best interest to get back to school."

However, economics expert Rayce Hardy says what we’ll likely see locally is a drawn-out, step-by-step process to prevent the coronavirus from rebounding with disastrous results.

Part 2: How testing plays a role

As this pandemic unfolds, coronavirus testing continues to be the most significant way to understand the spread.
From developing the test to making sure more Minnesotans have access to it, Rochester’s own Mayo Clinic has been at the forefront especially as it now has the highest capacity in the state for processing those tests.
Earlier this week, Minnesota had performed over 47,000 coronavirus tests, with many coming at Mayo Clinic. More than 5-percent of those have come back positive.

Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota would need to drastically increase COVID-19 testing in the next few weeks to start safely reopening.

Part 3: Designing a road map to re-opening

The power to get back to some sort of normal goes beyond our local leaders but that doesn’t mean Rochester's elected officials are waiting around for that day to come.

Currently, Minnesota’s stay at home order is set to expire on May 4.

Gov. Tim Walz said, “People were talking about shelter-at-home and we’re talking 18-months. I said, ‘It's not feasible to shelter everybody for 18 months; it's not sustainable.'"

Whether Gov. Walz extends the order is up in the air, but closer to home Rochester city leaders are creating a framework to reopen partially based on a plan from the Department of Economic Development and the state’s guidance.

Mayor Kim Norton explained an Economic Stability team is exploring questions like, “what should a business do when they reopen? What should it look like? How do we have distancing? Are masks required? For employees are temperatures going to be taken? We’re just starting to have those discussions.“

Part 4: How local businesses are looking forward

Small businesses have arguably taken the biggest blow from the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout.

On Thursday Gov. Tim Walz announced he will allow some businesses to start reopening but there are still many left shuttered.

Small business owner Annalissa Johnson knows firsthand how devastating the pandemic has been for businesses.

Johnson said her own small enterprise was, “projected to have the best year ever in terms of the business being, you know, being the best year we’ve ever had - to not being able to pay the rent.”

She tells KIMT News 3 she not only lost two-thirds of her business but was forced to let go of three of her four employees.

Holding back tears Johnson explained, “I think that’s the hardest part; it’s having those people who rely on you, it’s not being able to help them.”

Part 5: How do morals affect the city's potential re-opening

The decision of when to reopen our economy is not one to take lightly.

“There’s no easy choices and there’s no obvious right answer,” said philosophy lecturer Jake Wright.

It’s the topic of “lives” against “livelihoods” that’s been at the center of the debate as state officials consider when to reopen.

Some say the possibility of reopening too soon could mean putting lives at risk.

Wright, who teaches at the University of Minnesota Rochester, explained the ethical implications.

He said, “If you’re putting people, other than yourself at risk, there’s a real question of whether you have the right to do that or if it would be a morally responsible thing to do if it meant that someone else might die.”

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3185

Reported Deaths: 221
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin1073113
Ramsey21911
Olmsted2044
Dakota1306
Nobles1261
Anoka1052
Washington1005
Clay793
Winona6110
St. Louis5410
Martin414
Carlton380
Freeborn330
Wright301
Scott281
Mower270
Blue Earth260
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Stearns200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Polk170
Carver150
Pine150
Sherburne130
Fillmore110
Wilkin102
Steele100
Nicollet82
Brown81
Wabasha80
Chisago71
Rice71
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami60
Norman60
Cottonwood60
Lyon60
Rock50
Unassigned40
Benton40
Faribault40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Kandiyohi30
Jackson30
McLeod30
Meeker30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Becker20
Traverse20
Pipestone20
Douglas20
Itasca20
Lincoln20
Chippewa10
Houston10
Aitkin10
Big Stone10
Pennington10
Swift10
Koochiching10
Kittson10
Morrison10
Red Lake10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 4445

Reported Deaths: 107
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn46629
Polk43716
Johnson3883
Black Hawk3794
Louisa2482
Muscatine2406
Marshall2390
Tama2257
Scott1823
Washington1245
Woodbury1001
Dallas590
Jasper530
Dubuque491
Allamakee453
Clinton440
Bremer330
Henry301
Cedar270
Benton241
Story200
Warren180
Pottawattamie181
Jones170
Harrison150
Cerro Gordo140
Poweshiek141
Iowa130
Des Moines130
Buchanan110
Plymouth90
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Winneshiek80
Clayton81
Mahaska81
Sioux70
Jefferson70
Fayette70
Monona70
Wapello60
Boone60
Grundy60
Crawford61
Marion50
Lyon50
Jackson50
Guthrie40
Page40
Osceola40
Madison41
Unassigned40
Howard40
Hardin40
Delaware30
Hancock30
Lee30
Clay30
Dickinson30
Keokuk30
Chickasaw30
Winnebago20
Webster20
Wright20
Humboldt20
Mitchell20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Clarke20
Butler20
Appanoose22
Buena Vista20
Carroll10
Audubon10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Cass10
Cherokee10
Adair10
Franklin10
Greene10
Taylor10
Kossuth10
Union10
