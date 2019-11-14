9th annual Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt in SE Minnesota all about camaraderie

EYOTA, Minn.- The 9th Annual Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt brings veterans from all over the area out for a 4-day hunt.

It takes place at Chesterwoods Park from Thursday to Sunday, and about 40 hunters were involved.

While the excitement of the hunt is obvious, so are the memories and friendships being built.

Dan and Michael Bauer are a father-son duo who were accepted to the hunt for the second year. They both agree that while the hunt is an amazing experience, it’s all about the camaraderie between all of the veterans.

"No one quite ‘gets’ a veteran’s disabilities, like another veteran," says Dan. “It’s just things you don’t have to say, they understand. They’ve been through what you’ve been through, you don’t have to explain anything or try to explain what you’ve been through … they already know.”

On Sunday, a butcher will head out to the park and dress the deer for the vets.