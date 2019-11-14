Clear

9th annual Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt in SE Minnesota all about camaraderie

The hunt goes from Thursday through Sunday.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 7:50 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

EYOTA, Minn.- The 9th Annual Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt brings veterans from all over the area out for a 4-day hunt.

It takes place at Chesterwoods Park from Thursday to Sunday, and about 40 hunters were involved.

While the excitement of the hunt is obvious, so are the memories and friendships being built.

Dan and Michael Bauer are a father-son duo who were accepted to the hunt for the second year. They both agree that while the hunt is an amazing experience, it’s all about the camaraderie between all of the veterans.

"No one quite ‘gets’ a veteran’s disabilities, like another veteran," says Dan. “It’s just things you don’t have to say, they understand. They’ve been through what you’ve been through, you don’t have to explain anything or try to explain what you’ve been through … they already know.”

On Sunday, a butcher will head out to the park and dress the deer for the vets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Here comes the sun
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Steinway Piano Homecoming

Image

Teamwork key during shooting investigation

Image

Climb and Crawl Park coming to Southbridge

Image

Homeless shelter facing restraints during cold

Image

Ag in the Classroom

Image

Give to the Max

Image

MN Housing Shortage

Image

Disabled Veterans Deer Hunt

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/14

Image

Local theatre needs your support

Community Events