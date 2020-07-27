99 days until general election: 'The stakes are extremely high'

KIMT NEWS 3 - Monday marks 99 days away from the general election. Minnesota's primary election is even closer on August 11.

"Most people would agree, regardless of party, that this is probably the most important election that we've seen in any of our lifetimes," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said. "The stakes are extremely high. We want to make sure that people know about this election, that they're prepared to get out and vote, exercise their right, and participate in this democracy."

To avoid the long voting lines this year, people are being encouraged to vote by mail or absentee ballot.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, you can vote early up until August 10 for the primary election in Minnesota, and from September 18 through November 2 for the general election.

Martin tells KIMT News 3 it's important for people to get out and exercise their civic duty.

"This virus is not a partisan issue, it's not a democratic issue or a republican issue," Martin said. "It's going to require all of us to come together and to find our common purpose as Americans, our common purpose as Minnesotans, and tackle this virus head on. That's really what this election is about in 99 days."

We did reach out to the Republican Party of Minnesota for comment, but did not hear back.