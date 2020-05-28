99-year-old Freeborn County man walking to raise money for Covid relief

CLARKS GROVE, Minn. - Mickey Nelson says walking and his faith is what keeps him young.

“One path is half a mile long," Nelson said.

When he heard about a 99-year-old British man that was able to raise millions of dollars for the health care system by walking in his garden, Nelson decided to step up his game. His daughter, Michelle Kelm, says her dad is determined.

"He perked up and says a 100 laps ... I can do a hundred miles," Kelm said.

Kelm says they reached out to First Baptist Church in Clarks Groves for ideas on what local charity would most benefit from Nelson's mission.

"We decided to go with the Salvation Army,” Kelm said.

Nelson has committed to walking 100 miles by the end of summer

“This caught his attention because he lived through the great depression,” Kelm said. “So when he started seeing on the TV that there were people waiting in their cars to get food. It just broke his heart. "

"What I would walk in a day? I would suppose a mile and a half maybe two miles," Nelson said.

His family and friends are calling his efforts “ Walking to a 100.”

Nelson turns 100 in June.

So far he has clocked in 25 miles but says the rest should be a breeze.

If you would like to help Nelson reach his goal click on this link.