1-hour drive doesn't deter 94-year-old who continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've ever volunteered you know sometimes you get back what you give ten-fold. In the case of a long-time volunteer at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, volunteering has kept her young at heart.

It was 32-years ago when Phyllis Helgeson began walking the halls at Mayo Clinic volunteering.

"It was in March of 87," recalled Helgeson.

Through the years she's held a variety of positions and worn an assortment of outfits while on shift.

"When I started we wore pink, everyone except for the men. Then we went to green and then we finally ended up, we decided all the volunteers should wear blue," said Helgeson.

Helgeson volunteered more frequently years ago, but with age, she is slowing down some and now only volunteers two times a month. Her passion and commitment to Mayo are evident, as she's been president of the volunteer council twice.

On the days Helgeson volunteers she works as a surgical messenger in the mornings and in the emergency room at the information desk in the afternoons.

"Some want to be seen and others are looking for someone in the hospital. A lot of them come in with the ambulance and then the family is trying to find them," explained Helgeson.

From typewriters to flat-screen computers Phyllis has seen it all in her 94-years of life. In fact, she is even experiencing new things while volunteering at Mayo Clinic - like riding the bus.

"I remember asking a gal when we were waiting for the bus. 'Does this bus go to St. Mary's,' and she said, yes," said Helgeson.

As to what Helgeson credits for her upbeat outlook on life?

"I just have to be thankful that I really have had very good health outside of a few things that happened. I do have some longevity in my family, too," said Helgeson.

Helgeson lives in the country and makes an hour-long one-way drive to volunteer.

She is constantly learning new skills, including being trained on EPIC: Mayo Clinic's electronic health record and billing system.