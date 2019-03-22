92-year-old man reported missing in southern Minnesota

AMBOY, Minn. – Blue Earth County authorities are looking for a missing 92-year-old who may have swept away by high water.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 6:30 pm Thursday about a missing person in the area of County Road 32 and County Road 144. The vehicle belonging to Marvin Brokenhagen of rural Amboy was parked near the drainage ditch with no one inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says Brokenhagen lives nearby and those who know him say he sometimes frees ice and debris from a field culvert that feeds into the drainage ditch. Investigators say a tool Brokenhagen was know to use was found in the water near the opening of the culvert.

A search started Thursday with help from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. It was suspended overnight and then resumed early Friday morning. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Marvin Brokenhagen has not been found as of 5 pm Friday. The Lewiston Fire Department and Minnesota DNR have assisted in the search and efforts are continuing.

The drainage ditch where Brokenhagen’s vehicle was parked services several fields in the area before joining Willow Creek and is roughly 10 yards wide. The Sheriff’s Office say water was about eight feet deep and flowing at a steady rate during their initial search efforts.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says high water levels have created a heightened danger this spring and urges everyone to be mindful of this hazard.