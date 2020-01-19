911 service out in four southeastern Minnesota counties

KIMT-TV 3 – 911 service is down in four southeastern Minnesota counties.

Olmsted County says its 911 service is out and people should call 328-6800 for an emergency.

Freeborn County says its 911 service is down with no idea of when it will be restored. Anyone needing emergency services should contact the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office dispatch center by dialing 507-377-5200, extension 5.

Dodge county is also currently experiencing a 911 outage. If you have an emergency, please dial (507)-635-6200 for assistance.

911 Lines are down as well in Winona County. Residents are asked to call 507-457-6492 to reach dispatch. Century Link is working on the issue. No timetable for repair has been given.