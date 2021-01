Freeborn, Dodge and Mower counties are dealing with a 911 outage.

In Freeborn County, those with emergencies are asked to call 507 377-5200 extension 5.

In Mower County, call 507-437-9400 for Emergencies.

In Dodge County, call 507-635-6200

