911 outage has been reported in Freeborn County

Those with an 826 or 845 prefix landline phones are affected.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 9:53 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 911 outage has been reported in Freeborn County.

“A Fiber line has been cut affecting the Hartland and Manchester areas in Freeborn County. Those with a 826 or 845 Prefix landline phones are affected,” Freeborn County’s Emergency Management director Rich Hall said Thursday morning.

Cellular coverage should not be affected.

