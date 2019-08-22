FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A 911 outage has been reported in Freeborn County.
“A Fiber line has been cut affecting the Hartland and Manchester areas in Freeborn County. Those with a 826 or 845 Prefix landline phones are affected,” Freeborn County’s Emergency Management director Rich Hall said Thursday morning.
Cellular coverage should not be affected.
Related Content
- 911 outage has been reported in Freeborn County
- UPDATE: 911 service restored to all Freeborn County
- Investigation underway into Minnesota 911 outage
- Klobuchar calls for investigation into 911 outage
- Minnesota 911 outage blamed on human error
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
- Freeborn County Relay for Life
- Freeborn County safe thieves sentenced
- Freeborn County debates ICE funding
Scroll for more content...