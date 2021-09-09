Clear

9/11 memorials scheduled in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

Ceremonies taking place Friday and Saturday.

Posted: Sep 9, 2021 8:04 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2021 8:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Several memorial ceremonies for the September 11, 2001, terror attacks against America are planned in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

IN MINNESOTA:

Rochester – Friday at 6 pm at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Eric Kerska, Rochester Fire Chief and past commander who served three tours in Afghanistan, will speak to Global War on Terror Veterans & their families about the past 20 years involvement with Afghanistan. Special Remembrance will be given to the last 13 veterans killed in the war on terror in Afghanistan.

Rochester – Saturday at 7:46 am at the Rochester VFW Post 1215. Member of Rochester police and fire, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance participate in a memorial ceremony involving raising the flag, a rifle volley, and the playing of Taps.

Rochester – Saturday at Rochester Athletic Club. Memorial climbing of 110 flights of stairs to represent those climbed by firefighters, police, and EMS at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Mantorville – Saturday at 1 pm at 8th Street and Highway 57. Field of Flags dedication “To the Heroes Among Us.”

Albert Lea – Saturday at 11 am. 9/11 remembrance parade with lights and sirens to remember all who lost their lives. Beginning at the Albert Lea Fire Station on Newton Avenue and following this path through the city:

North on Broadway from College to Fountain

West on Fountain to Hwy 13

North on Hwy 13 to Sunset

East on Sunset to Lakeview Blvd

North on Lakeview Blvd to Richway Dr

East on Richway Dr to Garfield

South on Garfield to Front Street

West on Front Street to Frank Ave

South on Frank Ave to Hwy 65

North on Hwy 65 to Front St

Back to Fire Station.

Pine Island – Saturday at 8:30 am. Free coffee and cinnamon roll for all first responders at the Pine Island American Legion Post 184.

Austin – Saturday at 8:46 am at the Mower County Veterans Memorial. Veterans organizations holding a ceremony including an opening prayer, color guard, and a 21-gun salute.

Eyota - Saturday from 6:30 to 7 am. American Legion Post 551 will be raising flags in front of the post.

St. Paul – Saturday starting at 9 am. 9/11 Day of Remembrance at the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds. The event will feature participation in the national Tolling of the Bells, a reading of names of those killed on 9/11/01 and in-action during the Global War on Terrorism, along with a commemorative ceremony including aircraft flyovers, guest speakers, musical performances, and military honors. Speakers will include Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson and Mariah Jacobson, daughter of Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett.

IN IOWA:

Clear Lake – Friday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. “Thank You” Lunch and 9/11 Remembrance at Clear Lake Fire Station involving emergency service teams from Britt, Garner, Belmond, Forest City, Ventura, and Clear Lake. $500 will be donated to each community’s emergency response agency.

Clear Lake – Saturday at the Clear Lake Fire Department. Fire Station open from 2 pm-5:30 pm. “Never Forget” Memorial Program 6:00 pm. Fire truck procession around Clear Lake 8:00 pm. Lt. Joe Torrillo will speak about being buried alive twice on 9/11 in the collapse of the World Trade Center. Emergency vehicle procession will start down Main Ave to South Shore Drive and follow South Shore around the lake, coming back into Clear Lake on North Shore Drive.

Mason City – Saturday at 8:59 am in Central Park. Ceremony will include the joint Mason City Police & Fire Department Honor Guard, 800 flags displayed throughout the park, and bell-ringing by area churches.

Mason City – Saturday at 2:30 pm at Harley Davidson of Mason City. 9/11 Tribute Ride to the Algona Fire Department to view their memorial monument of World Trade Center Steel and then to Clear Lake for the “Never Forget” program.

Mason City – LD's Filling Station in Mason City offering free meals for all first responders (firefighters, law enforcement, EMS) current or retired on 9/11. 7 am to 8 pm.

Decorah – Saturday at 5 pm at Luther College. Faculty panel and open mic at Bentdahl Commons. John Cord, professor of music, will open the event with a performance of "Taps." Then, Luther faculty members Holly Moore, associate professor of philosophy and identity studies; Robert Shedinger, professor of religion; and Michael Engelhardt, professor of political science, will share their reflections on the events of 9/11 and how that day affected their lives and careers. Following their comments, audience members are invited to share their own recollections.

Des Moines – Saturday at 8:45 am. State Historical Society commemoration at The Liberty Bell, east of the statehouse on Grand Avenue and East 12th Street. Bell-ringing ceremony for first responders and victims with music from the central Iowa bagpipe group the MacKenzie Highlanders. Following the program, the public is invited to gather at the State Historical Museum of Iowa from 10 to 11 am where there will be a display commemorating those who lost their lives in the attacks. The display will pay particular honor to Iowa City firefighter Glenn Pauley, who went to New York to aid in rescue and recovery efforts 20 years ago.

Des Moines – Saturday from 9 to 11 am. March to the Capitol, an annual 21-mile walk in memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11. Participants will start at Waukee's Centennial Park at 9:11 a.m., and end on the west side of the Iowa State Capitol. Along the way, the group will stop at seven fire stations and at Glendale Cemetery. Walkers can join at any time. They are asked to bring face coverings and American flags.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 663248

Reported Deaths: 7958
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1374361843
Ramsey57335934
Dakota50888490
Anoka46845473
Washington29929306
Stearns24242235
St. Louis19646328
Scott19078141
Wright17965160
Olmsted15304108
Sherburne1311399
Carver1174551
Rice8896116
Clay883393
Blue Earth838047
Crow Wing7545101
Kandiyohi729688
Chisago688456
Otter Tail645390
Benton624498
Mower538234
Goodhue537176
Winona535052
Douglas518683
Itasca501170
McLeod481161
Steele479821
Isanti478970
Beltrami475169
Morrison456562
Nobles438350
Polk418075
Becker415859
Freeborn412737
Lyon383554
Carlton380259
Pine365823
Nicollet361447
Mille Lacs346259
Brown335942
Le Sueur330529
Cass327134
Todd311634
Meeker295446
Waseca277623
Martin252733
Wabasha23244
Dodge23113
Roseau224721
Hubbard218341
Houston196116
Renville195746
Redwood191241
Fillmore182510
Pennington182320
Wadena175523
Cottonwood174924
Faribault172622
Sibley169210
Chippewa166139
Kanabec159729
Aitkin151738
Watonwan149510
Rock136219
Jackson133012
Pope12638
Pipestone121926
Yellow Medicine121620
Swift115519
Murray112810
Koochiching105919
Stevens100511
Marshall98518
Clearwater97418
Lake89121
Wilkin88014
Lac qui Parle82122
Big Stone6564
Grant6428
Mahnomen6339
Lincoln6214
Norman6139
Kittson51622
Unassigned49993
Red Lake4567
Traverse4145
Lake of the Woods3744
Cook2030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 415051

Reported Deaths: 6276
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk65461664
Linn24770350
Scott22409257
Black Hawk18808332
Woodbury16482233
Johnson1622290
Dubuque14313217
Pottawattamie12714182
Dallas12490102
Story1165948
Warren663192
Webster6161102
Cerro Gordo6087100
Clinton606295
Des Moines572080
Muscatine5533108
Marshall550179
Sioux537374
Jasper501375
Lee495871
Wapello4853127
Buena Vista466342
Marion429881
Plymouth426482
Henry332440
Jones323558
Bremer318065
Crawford315243
Carroll309953
Boone298936
Benton298756
Washington297454
Dickinson264846
Mahaska264752
Kossuth241968
Jackson239943
Clay236427
Tama231573
Delaware230143
Buchanan225837
Hardin219047
Page218123
Cedar213824
Wright213041
Fayette212744
Winneshiek211337
Hamilton206852
Harrison194875
Clayton188258
Madison188119
Butler186436
Floyd181242
Mills180324
Cherokee174539
Poweshiek174536
Lyon171241
Allamakee170152
Iowa169424
Hancock164435
Calhoun161913
Jefferson161837
Winnebago160731
Grundy154535
Cass151556
Louisa149749
Shelby147439
Emmet144941
Appanoose144349
Franklin144223
Humboldt142426
Sac142122
Mitchell138943
Union137837
Chickasaw135218
Guthrie134832
Palo Alto125724
Clarke121024
Montgomery116438
Howard112622
Keokuk111232
Monroe110533
Ida103937
Davis100225
Pocahontas94123
Adair93732
Greene92311
Monona92233
Worth8998
Lucas89623
Osceola83217
Fremont71910
Decatur71810
Taylor71612
Van Buren67818
Wayne63323
Ringgold61626
Audubon57314
Adams3754
Unassigned230
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Warming up for Friday and Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa man witnessed attacks on NYC

Image

Film festival returns this weekend

Image

Community members sign Heart of the City pavers

Image

Sign Pavers Downtown

Image

United Way

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/9/21)

Image

Affordable housing...on wheels!

Image

COVID-19 Booster Shot Rollout

Image

9-9-21 Five

Image

Local reaction to vaccine mandate for federal employees

Community Events