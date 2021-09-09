9/11 memorials scheduled in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Several memorial ceremonies for the September 11, 2001, terror attacks against America are planned in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

IN MINNESOTA:

Rochester – Friday at 6 pm at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Eric Kerska, Rochester Fire Chief and past commander who served three tours in Afghanistan, will speak to Global War on Terror Veterans & their families about the past 20 years involvement with Afghanistan. Special Remembrance will be given to the last 13 veterans killed in the war on terror in Afghanistan.

Rochester – Saturday at 7:46 am at the Rochester VFW Post 1215. Member of Rochester police and fire, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo Ambulance participate in a memorial ceremony involving raising the flag, a rifle volley, and the playing of Taps.

Rochester – Saturday at Rochester Athletic Club. Memorial climbing of 110 flights of stairs to represent those climbed by firefighters, police, and EMS at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Mantorville – Saturday at 1 pm at 8th Street and Highway 57. Field of Flags dedication “To the Heroes Among Us.”

Albert Lea – Saturday at 11 am. 9/11 remembrance parade with lights and sirens to remember all who lost their lives. Beginning at the Albert Lea Fire Station on Newton Avenue and following this path through the city:

North on Broadway from College to Fountain

West on Fountain to Hwy 13

North on Hwy 13 to Sunset

East on Sunset to Lakeview Blvd

North on Lakeview Blvd to Richway Dr

East on Richway Dr to Garfield

South on Garfield to Front Street

West on Front Street to Frank Ave

South on Frank Ave to Hwy 65

North on Hwy 65 to Front St

Back to Fire Station.

Pine Island – Saturday at 8:30 am. Free coffee and cinnamon roll for all first responders at the Pine Island American Legion Post 184.

Austin – Saturday at 8:46 am at the Mower County Veterans Memorial. Veterans organizations holding a ceremony including an opening prayer, color guard, and a 21-gun salute.

Eyota - Saturday from 6:30 to 7 am. American Legion Post 551 will be raising flags in front of the post.

St. Paul – Saturday starting at 9 am. 9/11 Day of Remembrance at the Minnesota State Capitol Grounds. The event will feature participation in the national Tolling of the Bells, a reading of names of those killed on 9/11/01 and in-action during the Global War on Terrorism, along with a commemorative ceremony including aircraft flyovers, guest speakers, musical performances, and military honors. Speakers will include Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson and Mariah Jacobson, daughter of Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett.

IN IOWA:

Clear Lake – Friday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. “Thank You” Lunch and 9/11 Remembrance at Clear Lake Fire Station involving emergency service teams from Britt, Garner, Belmond, Forest City, Ventura, and Clear Lake. $500 will be donated to each community’s emergency response agency.

Clear Lake – Saturday at the Clear Lake Fire Department. Fire Station open from 2 pm-5:30 pm. “Never Forget” Memorial Program 6:00 pm. Fire truck procession around Clear Lake 8:00 pm. Lt. Joe Torrillo will speak about being buried alive twice on 9/11 in the collapse of the World Trade Center. Emergency vehicle procession will start down Main Ave to South Shore Drive and follow South Shore around the lake, coming back into Clear Lake on North Shore Drive.

Mason City – Saturday at 8:59 am in Central Park. Ceremony will include the joint Mason City Police & Fire Department Honor Guard, 800 flags displayed throughout the park, and bell-ringing by area churches.

Mason City – Saturday at 2:30 pm at Harley Davidson of Mason City. 9/11 Tribute Ride to the Algona Fire Department to view their memorial monument of World Trade Center Steel and then to Clear Lake for the “Never Forget” program.

Mason City – LD's Filling Station in Mason City offering free meals for all first responders (firefighters, law enforcement, EMS) current or retired on 9/11. 7 am to 8 pm.

Decorah – Saturday at 5 pm at Luther College. Faculty panel and open mic at Bentdahl Commons. John Cord, professor of music, will open the event with a performance of "Taps." Then, Luther faculty members Holly Moore, associate professor of philosophy and identity studies; Robert Shedinger, professor of religion; and Michael Engelhardt, professor of political science, will share their reflections on the events of 9/11 and how that day affected their lives and careers. Following their comments, audience members are invited to share their own recollections.

Des Moines – Saturday at 8:45 am. State Historical Society commemoration at The Liberty Bell, east of the statehouse on Grand Avenue and East 12th Street. Bell-ringing ceremony for first responders and victims with music from the central Iowa bagpipe group the MacKenzie Highlanders. Following the program, the public is invited to gather at the State Historical Museum of Iowa from 10 to 11 am where there will be a display commemorating those who lost their lives in the attacks. The display will pay particular honor to Iowa City firefighter Glenn Pauley, who went to New York to aid in rescue and recovery efforts 20 years ago.

Des Moines – Saturday from 9 to 11 am. March to the Capitol, an annual 21-mile walk in memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11. Participants will start at Waukee's Centennial Park at 9:11 a.m., and end on the west side of the Iowa State Capitol. Along the way, the group will stop at seven fire stations and at Glendale Cemetery. Walkers can join at any time. They are asked to bring face coverings and American flags.