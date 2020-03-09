911 call for help leads to Austin man's arrest

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A call for help leads to a pursuit across two southeastern Minnesota counties.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in Sunday of someone asking for help with mental help, but the person hung up. Law enforcement was able to track the caller and the Minnesota State Patrol tried to pull him over around 5 pm near the intersection of Highway 218 and 270th Street.

Troopers say the driver kept going, getting out of the vehicle at 320th Street but then getting back in and driving away. As the vehicle was heading south on Highway 65, spike strips were set up and that caused the vehicle to turn around and head north. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says another set of spike strips were set up on Highway 30 in Dodge County and that caused the vehicle to stop.

Authorities say the driver, Ruben Trevino, 48 of Austin, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving after cancellation.

After being medically checked out, Trevino was booked into the Mower County Jail.