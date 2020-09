OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 9-year-old boy was injured this weekend after an ATV rollover crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said it happened Saturday in the 2400 block of 98th St. SE in Pleasant Grove Township.

The boy, identified as Chase Hoffman, from Byron, was driving the 2017 Polaris into the garage when he made it a sharp turn and it rolled.

He was wearing a helmet but not a seatbelt.

His right leg was pinned underneath the vehicle. He was taken by Mayo One to the hospital.