9-year-old boy dies in farm accident in northern Minnesota

Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that a boy had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid-steer loader.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 7:13 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 9-year-old boy has died in a farm accident.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office was notified of the accident in rural Boy River on Sunday.

Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that a boy had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid-steer loader.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office. The name of the boy was not released.

