Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 9-year-old boy has died in a farm accident.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says his office was notified of the accident in rural Boy River on Sunday.
Deputies and first responders arrived and learned that a boy had been accidentally pinned under the arms of a skid-steer loader.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office. The name of the boy was not released.
Related Content
- 9-year-old boy dies in farm accident in northern Minnesota
- Minnesota boy dies in skiing accident
- Man dies in northeast Iowa farm accident
- Southern Minnesota man dies after ATV accident
- UPDATE: Minnesota man killed in NE Iowa farm accident
- Sheriff's office says teen worker died in Iowa farm accident
- Northern Minnesota house fire kills three
- State regulator approve northern Minnesota pipeline
- Northern Minnesota county bans refugee resettlements
- 12-year-old boy dies in Nora Springs accident
Scroll for more content...