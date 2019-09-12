9 of 30 Olmsted County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Nine of 30 businesses checked in an alcohol compliance check earlier this month failed, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

“The compliance check discovered nine businesses that sold alcoholic beverages to person(s) under the age of 21,” the sheriff’s office said.

The following businesses failed the check:

• Kwik Spirits Liquor, Byron

• Frank N’ Stein Bar, Byron

• The Tilted Tavern, Byron

• Somerby Golf Course, Byron

• Buddy’s Liquor, Eyota

• Neighbor’s Bar and Pub, Dover

• Shar’s Country Palace, Marion Township

• Kwik Trip North, Stewartville

• Striker’s Lounge, Stewartville