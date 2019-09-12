Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

9 of 30 Olmsted County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

“The compliance check discovered nine businesses that sold alcoholic beverages to person(s) under the age of 21,” the sheriff’s office said.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 10:34 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Nine of 30 businesses checked in an alcohol compliance check earlier this month failed, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

“The compliance check discovered nine businesses that sold alcoholic beverages to person(s) under the age of 21,” the sheriff’s office said.

The following businesses failed the check:
• Kwik Spirits Liquor, Byron
• Frank N’ Stein Bar, Byron
• The Tilted Tavern, Byron
• Somerby Golf Course, Byron
• Buddy’s Liquor, Eyota
• Neighbor’s Bar and Pub, Dover
• Shar’s Country Palace, Marion Township
• Kwik Trip North, Stewartville
• Striker’s Lounge, Stewartville

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Another day, another round of potentially severe storms and flooding
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watch in effect; Heavy rain possible in much of viewing area

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Carillon Commemorating Victims of 9/11

Image

Pine Island volleyball coach resigns

Image

Changes for Uber and Lyft

Image

How Muslims feel 18 years after 9/11

Image

Clear Lake September 11th Memorial

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/11

Image

Southern MN woman in need of heart and kidney transplant

Image

Ride to the 9/11 memorial

Community Events