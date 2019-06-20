9 of 20 dogs seized from Lime Springs property brought to Humane Society of Northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa - Of the 20 dogs seized from a Lime Springs property on Wednesday, nine were brought to the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa. A vet determined the dogs were malnourished and the Howard County Sheriff's Office and three area rescues removed the dogs from the property.

The dogs are "all underweight to some degree. Two are what we would call emaciated, far too thin. We have a couple that are sick. They just look down and out. They're really lethargic," explains HSNEI director Caroline Ellrich.

"They're super sweet so we got lucky with these," she says. The rescue's best guess is the nine dogs are retriever, lab, and pointer mixes under the age of one. They will receive veterinary care and caretakers will work to get the pups' weights up. Ellrich expects they will bounce back in a few weeks and be ready to find forever homes.

HSNEI holds adoption applications for up to a year. If you are interested in one of the dogs, you can apply and have your application held until the pups are up for adoption.

To help care for the dogs, HSNEI could use puppy food donations. "We're going to be going through a lot of it with them because they are underweight, so they'll be eating multiple meals a day now to get them up to their ideal weight," says Ellrich. She says the rescue can also always use more volunteers.