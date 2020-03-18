Clear
9 more cases of Coronavirus in Iowa, one in Winneshiek County

38 total cases in the state.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 5:46 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 5:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iowa, including one in northeast Iowa.

The state’s Department of Public Health says three of the new positive tests are in Johnson County, two are in Polk County, two are in Dallas County, one in Washington County, and one is a resident of Winneshiek County.

That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa to 38.

199 people are currently being monitored for infection by Iowa health authorities.

