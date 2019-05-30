9 arrested in Clear Lake prostitution sting

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A prostitution sting in Clear Lake on Wednesday resulted in nine arrests.

“Investigators and officers conducted a sting operation in Clear Lake focusing on human trafficking and prostitution,” Clear Lake police captain Mike Colby said. “The goal of this operation was to identify people who are involved in this type of criminal conduct. We wanted to take a stance against human trafficking and to show that we have zero tolerance for such activities in our area.”

The following arrests were made:

- Steven Menke, age 61, Bancroft, Iowa, Solicit Prostitution

- Brian Cole, age 55, Nashua, Iowa, Solicit Prostitution

- Chad Sovanski, age 47, Milan, Illinois, Solicit Prostitution

- Phillip Bishop, age 65, Mason City, Iowa, Solicit Prostitution

- Jeramie Hagen, age 42, Crystal Lake, Iowa, Solicit Prostitution and Delivery of a Controlled Substance

- Brian Bruton, age 48, Charles City, Iowa, Solicit Prostitution

- Scott Biernbaum, age 48, Lincoln, Nebraska and Clear Lake, Iowa, Solicit Prostitution

- Mallory Wiese, age 26, Mason City, Iowa, Prostitution

- Ashley Kelly, age 22, Midland, Alabama, Prostitution

The Clear Lake Police Department was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Mason City Police Department, and the North Central Iowa Drug Task Force.