9-1-1 outage impacts 8 Minnesota counties

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 9-1-1 service is now restored after and 8-county outage that lasted hours.

According to Minnesota Emergency Communication Networks, the 9-1-1 outage affected residents in Olmsted, Dodge, Freeborn, Mower, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties.

In Olmsted county, a notification of the outage went out around 4 p.m. and phones didn't beep again to say it was restored until 8 p.m.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson about the outage. He said operators were having trouble hearing callers on their phone lines. Dispatchers then had them call in using the 7-digit phone number instead.

Sheriff Torgerson says the outage did not have a huge impact on their response to emergencies.

"We're adept and able to adjust and I'm listening to my radio in the office here and we're still getting calls and we're still responding," said Torgerson.

CenturyLink is Minnesota's 9-1-1 service provider. Minnesota Emergency Communication Networks says CenturyLink found a large fiber line had been cut near Green Bay, Wisconsin, affecting a number of telecommunication services. KIMT News 3 reached out to a CenturyLink spokesperson. They say they're unable to confirm if that caused the 9-1-1 outage.

If 9-1-1 services are cut, you can contact the dispatch centers directly. A list of those phone numbers can be found here.