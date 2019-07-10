89-year-old Minnesota man killed when riding mower overturns

BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say an elderly man has died after the riding mower he was driving overturned and rolled down an embankment into the Mississippi River in Sherburne County.
The body of 89-year-old Ralph Hermes was found Monday afternoon by a neighbor at his property in Big Lake Township. Authorities say Hermes' arm was pinned under the mower, which tipped near a 15-foot drop to the riverbank.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
