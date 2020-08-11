88% of Iowa COVID deaths are over 60 years old

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state is reporting 937 total coronavirus deaths in Iowa.

That’s up 6 from Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 651 of those deaths involved people with pre-existing medical conditions. 47 percent of the death are people over 80 and another 41 percent are people between 61 and 80 years old.

Iowa now has 49,023 positive test results for COVID-19, with 37,982 of those cases listed as recovered.

State health officials say due to severe weather condtions Monday, some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 in a long-term care facility or at home may be transferred to a hospital or other health care facility for temporary treatment due to damage to their place of residence. This may cause hospitilization data or other data to fluctuate in the short term.

In local county totals:

Cerro Gordo – 634 cases and 17 deaths

Worth – 67 cases and no deaths

Hancock – 122 cases and 2 deaths

Winnebago – 85 cases and no deaths

Mitchell – 78 cases and no deaths

Floyd – 157 cases and no deaths

Howard – 49 cases and no deaths

Chickasaw – 54 cases and no deaths

Butler – 122 cases and 2 deaths

Winneshiek – 97 cases and 1 death

Kossuth – 90 cases and no deaths

Wright – 473 cases and 1 death

