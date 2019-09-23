87-year-old burglary victim says 'I should have just marched him right out of the house.'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a burglary turned into a standoff Saturday evening.

An 87-year-old woman told Rochester police a man came to her front door in the 1200 block of 8 ½ Street SE around 7 pm and when she yelled at him to leave, he kicked in the back door. The woman says after an argument, she took her dog and went to a neighbor to call 911.

The victim told police “My neighbor called 9-1-1, I should have just marched him right out of the house. I’ll be okay. He’s just a dumb kid. I think he was high.”

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter around the home, saying they found the man had barricaded himself inside a bedroom. Rochester police say the man, David Daniel Galvan, 28, eventually surrendered peacefully. Officers say they found the bedroom had been ransacked and Galvan was under the influence of alcohol.

Galvan is facing charges of 1st degree burglary and property damage. The woman says the damaged back door will be expensive to fix because it was put in for her disabled husband to use.